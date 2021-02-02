Stars in the House Celebrates Cicely Tyson's Legacy February 2

Benefits and Galas
By Andrew Gans
Feb 02, 2021
 
NaTasha Yvette Williams is the guest host for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the legacy of Tony and Emmy winner Cicely Tyson, who passed away January 28 at the age of 96, February 2 at 8 PM ET.

NaTasha Yvette Williams hosts the stream with guests Angela Robinson, Rhonda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Linda Twine, Jordin Sparks, Olivia Grace Manning, and Diamond White.

READ: Cicely Tyson, Tony-Winning Star of The Trip to Bountiful and More, Is Dead at 96

Stars_in_The_Alley_2019_HR
NaTasha Yvette Williams Marc j. Franklin

In honor of Black History month, Stars in the House is dedicating all Tuesday episodes to Black Theatre United.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to Black Theatre United , click here.

Honoring Cicely Tyson With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

21 PHOTOS
Cicely Tyson Portrait.jpg
Cicely Tyson ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cicely Tyson and unidentified actor in <i>Tiger Tiger Burning Bright</i>
Cicely Tyson and unidentified actor in Tiger Tiger Burning Bright Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1 Tiger Tiger Burning Bright_Broadway_1962_Ciceely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
Cicely Tyson and Alvin Ailey in Tiger Tiger Burning Bright Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Blacks_Off-Broadway_1961_Cicely Tyson_James Earl Jones_HR_Martha.jpg
Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones in The Blacks Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Blacks 2_Off-Broadway_1961_Cicely Tyson_James Earl Jones_HR_Martha.jpg
Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones in The Blacks Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Moon on a Rainbow Shawl_Production Photos_1962_Vinnettee Carroll_Cicely Tyson_Unidentified_HR_Friedman.jpg
Vinnettee Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and unidentified actor in Moon On a Rainbow Shawl Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
4 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_Cicely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
5 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_Cicely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
2 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_David Steinberg and Cicely Tyson_HR_Friedman.jpg
David Steinberg and Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
3 Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights_Broadway_Production Photo_1968_Louis Gossett and Cicely Tyson_HR_friedman.jpg
Louis Gossett and Cicely Tyson in Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
