Stars in the House Celebrates Cicely Tyson's Legacy February 2

NaTasha Yvette Williams is the guest host for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the legacy of Tony and Emmy winner Cicely Tyson, who passed away January 28 at the age of 96, February 2 at 8 PM ET.

NaTasha Yvette Williams hosts the stream with guests Angela Robinson, Rhonda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Linda Twine, Jordin Sparks, Olivia Grace Manning, and Diamond White.

READ: Cicely Tyson, Tony-Winning Star of The Trip to Bountiful and More, Is Dead at 96

In honor of Black History month, Stars in the House is dedicating all Tuesday episodes to Black Theatre United.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to Black Theatre United , click here.

