Stars in the House Celebrates Disney on Broadway With Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, More July 7

By Andrew Gans
Jul 07, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

On July 7 Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the artists who will be part of the upcoming Live at the New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund.

Celebrating the reopening of Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre and honoring The Actors Fund's support to the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic, the recently announced in-person concerts will be presented July 22–24 at 7:30 PM and July 25 at 2 PM. Performers include Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan). Watch the Stars in the House stream, featuring all four artists, above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

