Stars in the House Celebrates Donna McKechnie and the American Dance Machine January 8

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates A Chorus Line Tony winner Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century January 8.

Guests include McKechnie, American Dance Machine Founder Nikki Feirt Atkins, Darius Barnes, Taeler Cyrus, Alex DeBarr, Douglas Denoff, Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty, Jess LeProtto, Sarah Meahl, and Georgina Pazcoguin. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

Watch 27 Broadway and Ballet Performers Dance for You in 'The Music and the Mirror' Video

This celebration was originally scheduled for January 6, but was postponed due to the events in the nation's Capitol.



Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

