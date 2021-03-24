Stars in the House Celebrates Fiddler on the Roof With Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn, Andy Nyman March 24

By Andrew Gans
Mar 24, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the recent Broadway, West End, and Yiddish-language productions of Fiddler on the Roof March 24.

Guests include Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn, and Andy Nyman. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Fiddler on the Roof, the story of Tevye the milkman, his wife, and five daughters, features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Production Photos: Judy Kuhn and Andy Nyman in Fiddler on the Roof at London's Menier Chocolate Factory

18 PHOTOS
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Judy Kuhn (Golde) and Louise Gold (Yente) Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Judy Kuhn Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Joshua Gannon (Motel), Sofia Bennett (Bielke), Shoshana Ezequiel (Shprintze), Judy Kuhn (Golde), Kirsty MacLaren (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), Andy Nyman (Tevye), and Stewart Clarke (Perchik) Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Darius Luke Thompson Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Judy Kuhn (Golde) and Andy Nyman (Tevye) Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf) and Andy Nyman (Tevye) Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Company Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Sofia Bennett (Bielke), Shoshana Ezequiel (Shprintze), Kirsty MacLaren (Chava), and Harriet Bunton (Hodel) Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Kirsty MacLaren (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Judy Kuhn(Golde), Andy Nyman (Tevye), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Sofia Bennett (Bielke), and Shoshana Ezequiel (Shprintze) Johan Persson
Fiddler_On_the_Roof_London_Menier_Chocolate_Factory_Production
Sofia Bennett (Bielke), Shoshana Ezequiel (Shprintze), Kirsty MacLaren (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), Andy Nyman (Tevye), and Stewart Clarke (Perchik) Johan Persson
