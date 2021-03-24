Stars in the House Celebrates Fiddler on the Roof With Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn, Andy Nyman March 24

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the recent Broadway, West End, and Yiddish-language productions of Fiddler on the Roof March 24.

Guests include Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn, and Andy Nyman. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Fiddler on the Roof, the story of Tevye the milkman, his wife, and five daughters, features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

