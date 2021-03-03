Stars in the House Celebrates Floyd Collins March 3 With Adam Guettel, Tina Landau, Jason Danieley, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites artists from the original cast of the Adam Guettel and Tina Landau musical Floyd Collins March 3 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Guettel and Landau plus Jason Danieley, Christopher Innvar, Martin Moran, Theresa McCarthy, Cass Morgan, and Jesse Lenat.

Floyd Collins made its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons March 3, 1996, with a book by Landau, music and lyrics by Guettel, and additional lyrics by Landau, who also directed. It won the 1996 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. The musical about concerns a Kentucky spelunker who got trapped in a cave in 1925 and prompted a media circus.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

