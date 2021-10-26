Stars in the House Celebrates Halloween October 26 With Krysta Rodriguez, Presley Ryan, Hugh Panaro, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—offers a Halloween Game Night October 26.

Guests include Paul Castree (Young Frankenstein), Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd), Julia Murney (Wicked), Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family), Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera), and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com.