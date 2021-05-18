Stars in the House Celebrates Hulu's Hysterical With Jessica Kirson and More May 18

By Andrew Gans
May 18, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the Hulu documentary Hysterical May 18.

Jessica Kirson guest hosts the evening featuring several of her co-stars from the film about the women of stand-up comedy. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Jessica Kirson
Jessica Kirson jessicakirson.com

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

