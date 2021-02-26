Stars in the House Celebrates Jerome Robbins' Broadway February 26 With Jason Alexander, Scott Wise, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites artists from the 1989 Tony winner for Best Musical, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, February 26.

Guests include Tony-winning actors Jason Alexander and Scott Wise, plus Scott Frankel (music continuity), Michael Kubala, Robert La Fosse, Tony recipient Paul Gemignani (music director), Tony winner Jerry Mitchell (assistant to the choreographer), and Tom Robbins. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

