Stars in the House Celebrates Jerome Robbins' Broadway February 26 With Jason Alexander, Scott Wise, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Celebrates Jerome Robbins' Broadway February 26 With Jason Alexander, Scott Wise, More
By Andrew Gans
Feb 26, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites artists from the 1989 Tony winner for Best Musical, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, February 26.

Guests include Tony-winning actors Jason Alexander and Scott Wise, plus Scott Frankel (music continuity), Michael Kubala, Robert La Fosse, Tony recipient Paul Gemignani (music director), Tony winner Jerry Mitchell (assistant to the choreographer), and Tom Robbins. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back On Jerome Robbins' Broadway

Look Back On Jerome Robbins' Broadway

Jerome Robbins' Broadway opened on Broadway on February 26, 1989.

5 PHOTOS
Faith Prince in <i>Jerome Robbins' Broadway</i>
Faith Prince in Jerome Robbins' Broadway Photo by Martha Swope
Jerome_Robbins'_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_Charlotte_d'Amboise_HR.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise Martha Swope
Jerome_Robbins'_Broadway_Production_Photos_1989_Charlotte_d'Amboise_Donna Di_Meo_Linda_Talcott_Steve_Ochoa_HR.jpg
Charlotte d'Amboise, Donna Di Meo, Linda Talcott, and Steve Ochoa Martha Swope
Jerome_Robbins'_Broadway_Productioin_Photos_1989_Barbara_Yeager_Elaine_Wright_Charlotte_d'Amboise_Nancy_Hess_Renee_Stork_HR.jpg
Barbara Yeager, Elaine Wright, Charlotte d'Amboise, Nancy Hess, and Renee Stork Martha Swope
A scene from Jerome Robbins' Broadway
A scene from Jerome Robbins' Broadway Martha Swope
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.