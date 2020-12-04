Stars in the House Celebrates New Works Virtual Festival December 4 With Orfeh, Andy Karl, Brenda Braxton, Judy Kuhn, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the New Works Virtual Festival December 4 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Marc Kudisch, Miguel Cervantes, Shuler Hensley, Michael Leon-Wooley, Brenda Braxton, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ted Louis Levy, Glenn Morshower, Megan Cavanagh, Joely Fisher, Marsha Mason, Adam Jacobs, John Rubinstein, Judy Kuhn, Liz Larsen, Stuart Pankin, George Wendt, Vincent Rodriguez III, Bruce Vilanch, Leigh Ann Larkin, Carmen Cusack, and Christina Bianco.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

