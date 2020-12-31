Stars in the House Celebrates New Year's Eve With 3 Shows December 31

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley ring in the new year with streams at 6 PM, 10 PM, and 1 AM ET.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrate New Year's Eve with game night streams at 6 PM, 10 PM, and 1 AM ET.

Among the guests for the evening are Andrea Martin, Andy Nyman, Anika Larsen, Paul Castree and Stephen Spadaro, Aaron Dai and Tom Ashe, Tim Cross, David Bedella, Alec Mapa, and Keala Settle.

The December 31 streams benefit Rudetsky and Wesley's non-profit organization Your Kids, Our Kids. "[It's a] sort of year-end pledge drive to help pay our staff so we can continue well into 2021 until Broadway reopens," says Wesley. "This ensures that every penny donated to Stars in the House goes to the Actors Fund."

Watch the 6 PM stream above and the 10 PM and 1 AM streams below.

10 PM:



1 AM:



Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

