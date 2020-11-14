Stars in the House Celebrates Pippin November 14 With John Rubinstein, Michael Rupert, Dean Pitchford, and Stephen Schwartz

By Andrew Gans
Nov 14, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the original Broadway production of Pippin November 7 at 8 PM.

Guests include composer Stephen Schwartz, Tony winner John Rubinstein, who created the title role, plus subsequent Pippins: Tony winner Michael Rupert and Dean Pitchford.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Production Photos: Pippin on Broadway in 1971

20 PHOTOS
Pippin Playbill - Nov 1972
Pippin
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Ben Vereen in <i>Pippin</i>
Ben Vereen Martha Swope/NYPL
Ben Vereen in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen Martha Swope
John Rubinstein and Jill Clayburgh in <i>Pippin</i>
John Rubinstein and Jill Clayburgh
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein, Jill Clayburgh & Shane Nickerson_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein, Jill Clayburgh, and Shane Nickerson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and cast in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen and cast
Ben Vereen and cast in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen and cast
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_ Jennifer Nairn-Smith, John Rubinstein & Kathryn Doby_HR.jpg
Jennifer Nairn-Smith, John Rubinstein, and Kathryn Doby Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_Christopher Chadman & Leland Palmer _HR.jpg
Christopher Chadman and Leland Palmer Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
