Stars in the House Celebrates Pride With Encore Stream of Concert for America, Featuring Alan Cumming, Wilson Cruz, Jane Lynch, More

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Pride with an encore streaming of Concert for America: Pride Edition.
Filmed in June 2017 at San Francisco's Curran Theatre, the evening featured Rory O'Malley, Armistead Maupin, Wilson Cruz, Sharon Gless, Hal Sparks, Alan Cumming, Faith Prince, Kevin Chamberlin, Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Marga Gomez, Paula West, Shoshana Bean, and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Watch the concert above at 8 PM ET.
Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.
To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.