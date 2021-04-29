Stars in the House Celebrates Rebecca Luker April 29 With Danny Burstein, Howard McGillin, Laura Benanti, Sally Wilfert

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the life of three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who passed away in December following complications from ALS, April 29.

Remembering the Broadway favorite will be husband Danny Burstein plus Howard McGillin, Laura Benanti, and Sally Wilfert. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

