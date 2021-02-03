Stars in the House Celebrates Sally Wilfert and the Late Rebecca Luker's Recording, All the Girls, February 3

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates All the Girls, the recent recording featuring Sally Wilfert and three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who passed away December 23 at the age of 59. The February 3 stream begins at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Sally Wilfert, Joseph Thalken, and George Dvorsky.

Celebrating Rebecca Luker's Work on the Stage

In honor of Black History month, Stars in the House is dedicating all Tuesday episodes during February to Black Theatre United.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to Black Theatre United, click here.

