Stars in the House Celebrates Sunday in the Park With George July 8 With Bernadette Peters and James Lapine

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical Sunday in the Park With George July 8.

Guests include Tony winner Bernadette Peters, who was Tony-nominated for creating the roles of Dot and Marie, and Tony winner James Lapine, who was Tony-nominated for writing the libretto and directing the musical. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

