Stars in the House Celebrates the '60s With Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, and Karen Morrow August 17

By Andrew Gans
Aug 17, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Broadway by the Decades week on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. The August 17 episode celebrates the '60s.

Guests include two-time Tony nominee Penny Fuller (Applause, The Dinner Party), Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Chapter Two), and Karen Morrow (I Had a Ball). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Bebe Neuwirth, Tony Danza, Len Cariou, Penny Fuller and More Visit Lee Roy Reams at 54 Below

Broadway favorite Lee Roy Reams presented his new one-man show, entitled "My 40th Birthday," Nov. 10 at 54 Below. Here are some of the guests who came out for the evening.

30 PHOTOS
Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams Dylan Bustamante
Lee Roy Reams and Bebe Neuwirth
Lee Roy Reams and Bebe Neuwirth Dylan Bustamante
Tony Danza, Anita Gillette and Lee Roy Reams
Tony Danza, Anita Gillette and Lee Roy Reams Dylan Bustamante
Penny Fuller, Len Cariou and Lee Roy Reams
Penny Fuller, Len Cariou and Lee Roy Reams Dylan Bustamante
Lee Roy Reams and Harvey Evans
Lee Roy Reams and Harvey Evans Dylan Bustamante
Lee Roy Reams with Lewis J. Stadlen
Lee Roy Reams with Lewis J. Stadlen Dylan Bustamante
Lee Roy Reams and Tom Viertel
Lee Roy Reams and Tom Viertel Dylan Bustamante
Lee Roy Reams, Shelly Burch and Martin Charnin
Lee Roy Reams, Shelly Burch and Martin Charnin Dylan Bustamante
Lee Roy Reams and Jeff Harnar
Lee Roy Reams and Jeff Harnar Dylan Bustamante
Alex Rybeck and Lee Roy Reams
Alex Rybeck and Lee Roy Reams Dylan Bustamante
