Stars in the House Celebrates the '60s With Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, and Karen Morrow August 17

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Broadway by the Decades week on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. The August 17 episode celebrates the '60s.

Guests include two-time Tony nominee Penny Fuller (Applause, The Dinner Party), Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Chapter Two), and Karen Morrow (I Had a Ball). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

