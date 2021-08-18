Stars in the House Celebrates the '70s With Len Cariou and Cheryl Clark August 18

By Andrew Gans
Aug 18, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Broadway by the Decades week on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. The August 18 episode celebrates the '70s.

Guests include Tony winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, Applause, A Little Night Music) and Cheryl Clark (A Chorus Line, Pippin, Chicago). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

From Applause to Sweeney Todd: Look Back at Len Cariou on the Stage

21 PHOTOS
_Production_Photo__Len Cariou in the stage production [King] Henry V_HR.jpg
Len Cariou in King Henry V ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in <i>Applause</i>
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
_Production_Photo__Cold Storage Len-Cariou, Martin-Balsam 1_HR.jpg
Len Cariou and Martin Balsam in Cold Storage
_Production_Photo__Cold Storage Len-Cariou & Marlen-Balsam_HR.jpg
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
_Production_Photo__Cold Storage Len-Cariou & Marlen-Balsam 2_HR.jpg
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
