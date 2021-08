Stars in the House Celebrates the '80s With Priscilla Lopez and Jennifer Leigh Warren August 19

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Broadway by the Decades week on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. The August 19 episode celebrates the '80s.

Guests include Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line, In the Heights, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine) and Jennifer Leigh Warren (Big River, Marie Christine). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.