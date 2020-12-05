Stars in the House Celebrates the Holidays With Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway December 5

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Celebrates the Holidays With Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway December 5
By Andrew Gans
Dec 05, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the holidays with Tony-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway December 5.

The stream begins at 8 PM ET.

READ: Liz Callaway Releases Acoustic Christmas Album

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Liz Callaway Stars in Sunset Boulevard

Liz Callaway Stars in Sunset Boulevard

Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway descends the staircase as Norma Desmond in the Tony Award-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sunset Boulevard, which began July 24 at the Pittsburgh CLO.

Read the Playbill.com story.

14 PHOTOS
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway Matt Polk
Liz Callaway and Matthew Scott
Liz Callaway and Matthew Scott Matt Polk
The Cast
The Cast Matt Polk
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway Matt Polk
Liz Callaway and Jeff Howell
Liz Callaway and Jeff Howell Matt Polk
Matthew Scott and Amanda Rose
Matthew Scott and Amanda Rose Matt Polk
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway Matt Polk
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway Matt Polk
Liz Callaway and Matthew Scott
Liz Callaway and Matthew Scott Matt Polk
The Cast
The Cast Matt Polk
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.