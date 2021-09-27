Stars in the House Celebrates the Tonys September 27 With Melba Moore, Marissa Jaret Winokur, More

By Andrew Gans
Sep 27, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—celebrates the 74th Annual Tony Awards (which aired on Paramount+ and CBS September 26) September 27.

Guests include Purlie Tony winner Melba Moore, Hairspray Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (who appeared on the broadcast last night), and more. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

60 PHOTOS
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
1343006689.jpg
Darlene Love, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chester Gregory, and Kerry Butler Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ali Stroker
Ali Stroker Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
André De Shields
André De Shields Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
