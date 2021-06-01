Stars in the House Celebrates Tony Winner Leslie Uggams June 1

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Tony winner Leslie Uggams June 1.

The evening features a newly edited encore presentation of past interviews with the Broadway favorite. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Uggams won her Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Hallelujah, Baby! and was also Tony-nominated for her work opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell in August Wilson's King Hedley II. She was most recently seen on Broadway opposite James Earl Jones in the Broadway revival of On Golden Pond, and her Main Stem credits also include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Jerry's Girls, Blues in the Night, and Her First Roman. Uggams earned an Emmy Award for her work on television's Fantasy and appeared as Kizzy Reynolds in the groundbreaking and award-winning miniseries Roots. Among her other numerous screen credits are recent appearances in Empire, New Amsterdam, Deadpool 2, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Deadpool, Nurse Jackie, and The Good Wife.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.



