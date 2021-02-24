Stars in the House Celebrates Tony Winner William Finn February 24

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Celebrates Tony Winner William Finn February 24
By Andrew Gans
Feb 24, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Tony-winning composer-lyricist William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) February 24.

Guests include Finn, Chip Zien, and more. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

An Evening With William Finn & Friends

An Evening With William Finn & Friends

Transport Group offered a conversation with Tony Award-winning composer William Finn June 15. The benefit featured performances by 13 singers who have originated roles or starred in his work.

22 PHOTOS
Alison Fraser, music director Vadim Feichtner, Mary Testa, William Finn, Janet Metz and Christian Borle
Alison Fraser, music director Vadim Feichtner, Mary Testa, William Finn, Janet Metz and Christian Borle Matthew Blank
Sally Wilfert and Adam Heller
Sally Wilfert and Adam Heller Matthew Blank
Celia Keenan-Bolger, William Finn and Adam Perlman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, William Finn and Adam Perlman Matthew Blank
Celia Keenan-Bolger, William Finn and Adam Perlman<br> Background: Mary Testa, Heather MacRae, Janet Metz, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lewis Cleale
Celia Keenan-Bolger, William Finn and Adam Perlman
Background: Mary Testa, Heather MacRae, Janet Metz, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lewis Cleale Matthew Blank
Celia Keenan-Bolger, William Finn and Adam Perlman<br> Background: Mary Testa, Heather MacRae, Janet Metz, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lewis Cleale
Celia Keenan-Bolger, William Finn and Adam Perlman
Background: Mary Testa, Heather MacRae, Janet Metz, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lewis Cleale Matthew Blank
http://images.playbill.com/photo/t/r/transportfinn460a.jpg
Matthew Blank
Jesse Tyler Ferguson performs "Stupid Things That I Won't Do"
Jesse Tyler Ferguson performs "Stupid Things That I Won't Do" Matthew Blank
Original <I>March of the Falsettos</i> stars Heather MacRae, Chip Zien and Janet Metz
Original March of the Falsettos stars Heather MacRae, Chip Zien and Janet Metz Matthew Blank
Chip Zien, Heather MacRae, Lewis Cleale, Janet Metz, Ann Harada, Mary Testa and Norm Lewis
Chip Zien, Heather MacRae, Lewis Cleale, Janet Metz, Ann Harada, Mary Testa and Norm Lewis Matthew Blank
Norm Lewis, William Finn and Lewis Cleale
Norm Lewis, William Finn and Lewis Cleale Matthew Blank
