Stars in the House Celebrates TV's Futurama August 13

SITH Director of Social Media/Marketing Jenn Wais guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series.

Staff Takeover Week continues on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 13.

SITH Director of Social Media/Marketing Jenn Wais hosts the evening, which celebrates the 1999–2013 animated TV series Futurama. Guests include David X. Cohen, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Phil Lamarr, and Lauren Tom. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

The evening benefits Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

