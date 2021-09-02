Stars in the House Celebrates Waitress September 2 With Jessie Mueller, Shoshana Bean, Nicolette Robinson, and Betsy Wolfe

By Andrew Gans
Sep 02, 2021
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the Tony-nominated Sara Bareilles musical Waitress, which returns to Broadway September 2, starring its composer-lyricist.

Guests include four actors who have played the leading role of pie baker Jenna: Tony winner Jessie Mueller, who created the part, plus Shoshana Bean, Nicolette Robinson, and Betsy Wolfe. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

A Look Back at the Jennas of Waitress on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Jessie Mueller
Waitress Playbill - March 31, 2017
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - July 2017
Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - November 2017
Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - January 2018
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - February 11, 2018
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - April 10, 2018
Katharine McPhee
Waitress Playbill - September 2018
Nicolette Robinson
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - March 2019
Shoshana Bean
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - September 2019
Waitress Playbill - September 2019
