Stars in the House Celebrates We the People: America Rocks! October 24

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates TheaterWorksUSA and Paper Mill Playhouse's filmed, fully staged, and socially distanced production of TheaterWorks' Lortel-nominated We the People: America Rocks! October 24 at 8 PM ET.

Penned by Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, and Douglas Lyons, the cast is headed by Rashidra Scott (Company, Ain't Too Proud), Zach Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher), and Dan Rosales (Godspell).

The musical, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2008, sees America's founding fathers become a rock group to help an ambitious teen (Scott) on her journey to win her school election. We the People features a book by Iconis and songs by Iconis, Brad Alexander and Kevin Del Aguila (Dog Man: The Musical), Sam Forman and Bolin (Co-op), Tommy Newman, Adam Overett, Erik Weiner, Mark Weiner, and Jordan Allen-Dutton. The filmed performance also includes a new finale penned by Lyons and Ethan Pakchar (Beau).

Stars in the House is offering a sneak peek at the production, which will be streamed October 25, plus a chat with members of the cast and the creative team.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

