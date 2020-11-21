Stars in the House Celebrates Wicked's Glinda November 21 With Patti Murin, Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and Erin Mackey

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Stars in the House Celebrates Wicked's Glinda November 21 With Patti Murin, Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and Erin Mackey
By Andrew Gans
Nov 21, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes actors who have played the role of Glinda in the hit musical Wicked November 21 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, Erin Mackey, and Patti Murin.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Susan Hilferty's Costume Designs for Wicked

Susan Hilferty's Costume Designs for Wicked

Costume designer Susan Hilferty gives an up-close look at her Tony Award-winning costume designs for the Broadway hit Wicked.

35 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
For what we call “the ultimate dresses” for both Glinda and Elphaba, I made the decision to make Elphaba connected to the ground and Glinda connected to the sky. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
The design of Elphaba's dress is layers that are built with over 40 yards of fabric that are stitched together to have a continuous sense of being from the earth. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
If you look at the Elphaba dress up close, you’ll see that it’s not black. It’s actually filled with color. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
The color that I was responding to was from looking at stones in the earth and gems. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
It’s also about her becoming an icon. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Elphaba's hat is a play on a witch’s hat, but at the same time comes from a real fashion world with the tilt of the brim and this slightly accentuated tip. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Glinda’s history is looking at a very famous Dior gown from the 50s. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Glinda is light, and bubbles, and air. She’s always the lightest person in the scene. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Hand sewn details on the petal layer of Glinda's skirt. This costume is actually washed in a washing machine. The petal layer and petticoat can be detached from the bodice and put in a washing machine inside out. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2018_HR
Glinda's tiara crown. Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.