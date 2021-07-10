Stars in the House Celebrates Women of Forbidden Broadway July 10 With Guest Host Christine Pedi

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Christine Pedi (Chicago, Talk Radio) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, July 10.

Pedi, who was a frequent presence in the Off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway, welcomes several other female stars of the Gerard Alessandrini production, including Donna English, Lori Hammel, Jenny Lee Stern, Karen Murphy, Susanne Blakeslee, Gina Kreiezmar, and Dee Hoty. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

