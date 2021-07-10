Stars in the House Celebrates Women of Forbidden Broadway July 10 With Guest Host Christine Pedi

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Stars in the House Celebrates Women of Forbidden Broadway July 10 With Guest Host Christine Pedi
By Andrew Gans
Jul 10, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Christine Pedi (Chicago, Talk Radio) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, July 10.

Pedi, who was a frequent presence in the Off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway, welcomes several other female stars of the Gerard Alessandrini production, including Donna English, Lori Hammel, Jenny Lee Stern, Karen Murphy, Susanne Blakeslee, Gina Kreiezmar, and Dee Hoty. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

_Headshot_HR
Christine Pedi

READ: Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, More Set for In-Person Stars in the House Town Hall Event

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

A Look at the New Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking Off-Broadway

A Look at the New Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking Off-Broadway

Jenny Lee Stern (Jersey Boys tour), Natalie Charle Ellis, Scott Richard Foster (Brooklyn, the Musical) and Marcus Stevens star in the new edition of Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, which began performances July 24 at the 47th Street Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

28 PHOTOS
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern Carol Rosegg
Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Richard Foster
Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Richard Foster Carol Rosegg
Marcus Stevens, Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Richard Foster
Marcus Stevens, Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Richard Foster Carol Rosegg
Marcus Stevens and Jenny Lee Stern
Marcus Stevens and Jenny Lee Stern Carol Rosegg
Jenny Lee Stern, Marcus Stevens, Scott Richard Foster and Natalie Charlé Ellis
Jenny Lee Stern, Marcus Stevens, Scott Richard Foster and Natalie Charlé Ellis Carol Rosegg
Natalie Charlé Ellis, Marcus Stevens and Jenny Lee Stern
Natalie Charlé Ellis, Marcus Stevens and Jenny Lee Stern Carol Rosegg
Marcus Stevens and Scott Richard Foster
Marcus Stevens and Scott Richard Foster Carol Rosegg
Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Richard Foster
Jenny Lee Stern and Scott Richard Foster Carol Rosegg
Natalie Charlé Ellis, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Lee Stern and Marcus Stevens
Natalie Charlé Ellis, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Lee Stern and Marcus Stevens Carol Rosegg
Marcus Stevens and Jenny Lee Stern
Marcus Stevens and Jenny Lee Stern Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.