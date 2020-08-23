Stars in the House Is College-Bound August 23 With Readings of 13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview and Variations on a Theme

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Stars in the House, the daily live stream series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, is "College Bound" August 23 at 2 PM with readings of the one-acts 13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview by Ian McWethy and Variations on a Theme by Ed Monk.

The plays, which both deal with young people heading to college, feature Simone Clotile, Lex Garcia, Nicole Goldstein, and Donovan Rogers. Jacob Daniel Smith directs.

The readings are the latest in the Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky. The series of plays for and performed by young people streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwrights. The technical supervisor is Jason Crespin. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and various theatre programs around the country.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

