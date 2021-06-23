Stars in the House Looks Back on Broadway for Orlando Fundraiser With Rosie O'Donnell, Wayne Brady, More June 23

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's series marks the fifth anniversary of the fundraiser, paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, marks the fifth anniversary of Broadway for Orlando and the release of the cover of “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” which raised over $100,000 for the The Center Orlando, June 23 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Wayne Brady, Keala Settle, Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, Rosie O’Donnell, and Orfeh, as well as The Center Orlando Executive Director George A. Wallace. The evening will focus on the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community and raise funds and awareness for The Center Orlando in tribute to those who lost their lives during the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.

On the morning of June 12, 2016, while most of Broadway was getting ready to celebrate the 2016 Tony Awards, word came through that a mass shooting had taken place at the Orlando venue. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. The Tony Awards dedicated that evening’s ceremony to the victims, their families, and the entire Orlando community. Several of the evening’s winners mentioned the event during their acceptance speeches.

Three days later, members of the community gathered again—at Avatar Studios in Manhattan and in recording studios in Miami and Los Angeles. Over 60 stars raised their voices for Broadway for Orlando, a cover of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “What the World Needs Now is Love.” Proceeds from the digital download benefited The Center Orlando.

Watch the Broadway for Orlando fundraiser here.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

