Stars in the House Offers a 2nd Best of the Vote-a-Thon Stream, Featuring Darius de Haas, November 13

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, offers a second Best of the Vote-a-Thon stream November 13 at 8 PM.

Rudetsky and Wesley will look back at their November 3 Election Day 10-hour marathon, which featured appearances from dozens of stage and screen favorites, including Betty Buckley, Josh Groban, Chita Rivera, Annette Bening, Karen Olivo, Vanessa Williams, Bellamy Young, Laurie Metcalf, and Brenda Braxton.

The duo will also be joined by Obie-winning actor Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along…, Marie Christine, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who performed during the original broadcast.

READ: Checking in With… Obie Award Winner Darius de Haas, Star of Rent, Carousel, Running Man

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ: Just Some of Our Favorite Moments From Stars in the House's All-Day Vote-a-Thon

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

