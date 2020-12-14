Stars in the House Offers Super Shaw Event, With Tony Winners Tonya Pinkins, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Karen Ziemba, More, December 14

The stream of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a Super Shaw event December 14 featuring a mix of performances of Bernard Shaw’s scenes, speeches, and poems.

Adapted and directed by David Staller, the evening features Brenda Braxton, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Marsha Mason, Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins, Renee Taylor, and Karen Ziemba. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

This is Gingold Group’s seventh partnership with Stars in the House to benefit The Actors Fund, following Man & Superman, Caesar & Cleopatra, Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren’s Profession, all adapted and directed by Staller. This will be their final partnership; future readings will be produced and presented by Gingold Group.

“To celebrate the end of what has been the most bizarre year ever, I’ve asked some friends to a party in which we’ll kick some of our favorite moments from the Shaw canon around. Anything goes. You’re all invited. The prospect of sharing Shaw with this singularly spectacular group of actors has me on the edge of my seat. Please join us!," says Artistic Director Staller.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated December 14, 2020)