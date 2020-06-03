Stars in the House Presents Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word, Benefiting NAACP Legal Defense Fund

The live stream features Gilbert Bailey, Andréa Burns, Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Nik Walker, and more.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word June 3 at 2 PM with Gilbert Bailey, Gabriel Brown, Andréa Burns, Michelle Liu Coughlin, Darian Dauchan, Samy Figerado, Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Ines Nassara, Nova Peyton, Christopher Richardson, Awa Sal Secka, Pearl Sun, Jason Veasey, and Nik Walker. Watch above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House.

Says Flynn, "The afternoon will be a gathering of performing artists from across the country reading monologues, speeches, poetry, and songs that resonate with them during this time of uncertainty and crisis. Offering words of action, frustration, hope, inspiration, desperation, and faith—actors from Broadway, television, and film will gather to demonstrate the power of the performing arts to strengthen, clarify, and amplify our community’s contribution to the conversation." The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no 8 PM stream June 3.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

