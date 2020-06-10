Stars in the House Presents Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word June 10

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word June 10 at 2 PM with James Alexander, Masi Asare, Valerie David, Jennifer Nelson, Nandita Shenoy, and Bil Wright. Watch above.

The reading, hosted by Devanand Janki, is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

The 8 PM stream June 10 will feature Tony winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Hello, Dolly!).

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

