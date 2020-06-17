Stars in the House Presents Free Speech Volume 3: Next Generation: Spoken Word, Song, and Dance June 17

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Free Speech Volume 3: Next Generation: Spoken Word, Song, and Dance—with students and alumni from Montclair State University, New York University, University of Michigan, and the Black Arts Institute at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting—June 17 at 2 PM ET. Watch the stream above.

Participants include Naima Alakham, Brittany-Laurelle, Janelle Clayton, Jonathan Duvelson, Ronnita Freeman, Kalonjee Gallimore, Lauryn Hobbs, Ashley Hurd, Elliot Johnson, Jonah Nash, Mukta Phatak, Tavia Riveé, Daja M. Rice, Grace Rivera, Vanessa Sierra, Justin Sudderth, Dai Thompson, Welinton Vallejo, Jasón Wells, and Adrienne Witt.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no 8 PM stream June 17.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

