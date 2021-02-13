Stars in the House Presents Harmony 2021 Gala, With Cyndi Lauper, Ann Harada, Frenchie Davis, Nick Adams

The February 13 stream of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's series benefits New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Harmony 2021, the Big Apple Performing Arts Fundraising Gala benefiting New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall, February 13.

In addition to Rudetsky and Wesley, the evening also features Tony winner Cyndi Lauper (2021 Arts in Action Award recipient), Ann Harada, Frenchie Davis, and Nick Adams. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

