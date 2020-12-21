Stars in the House Presents Reading of Jacqueline E. Lawton's Intelligence, With Crystal Dickinson, Marin Ireland, More, December 21

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Jacqueline E. Lawton's Intelligence December 21 at 8 PM ET. Watch the stream above.

Hosted by Jacqueline E. Lawton and Daniella Topol, who also directs, the reading features Lawton, Topol, Kelly AuCoin, Leila Buck, Crystal Dickinson, Marin Ireland, Natalie Lall, and Bernard White.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

