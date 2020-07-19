Stars in the House Presents Virtual Children's Musical The Show Must Go Online!,

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Amarillo Little Theatre Academy's The Show Must Go Online!, a virtual children's musical, July 19 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

The musical from the Texas theatre company features a book by Jessica Penzias, lyrics by Dave Hudson, and music by Denver Casado. Jason Crespin and Carrie Huckabay direct a cast that includes Alexis Bodkin, Mia Bonds, Kayden Burns, Tre Butcher, Joslyn Choate, Grason Derington, Erin Edwards, Madie Evans, Hannah Felker, Lauren Girty, Jocelin Graham, Macie Groomer, Carrie Huckabay, Bradley Hurt, Austen Jones, Sterling Knight, Savannah Loshnowsky, Abigail Martin, Emily McCallie, Zoë Parrish, Kierce Sanchez, Chloe Spellmann, Sadie Stone, and Ethan Worsham.

The reading is the latest in the Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. The series of plays for and performed by young people streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Today's reading benefits Synchronicity Theatre’s Playmaking for Girls in Atlanta, Georgia, a theatre outreach program that aims to empower teen girls to find their voices and speak their stories.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no stream July 19 at 8 PM.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

