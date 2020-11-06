Stars in the House Remembers Scandal Musical November 6 With Priscilla Lopez, Bob Avian, Treat Williams, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, looks back at the Treva Silverman-Jimmy Webb-Michael Bennett collaboration Scandal, which never made it to Broadway, November 7 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winners Priscilla Lopez and Bob Avian, Treat Williams, and Trish Ramish.

WATCH: Stars in the House's 10-Hour Election Day Marathon, With Annette Bening, Vanessa Williams, Josh Groban, More

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

