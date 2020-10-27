Stars in the House Reunites Actors Fund Hair Concert Cast Members October 27

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2004 Actors Fund benefit concert of the Broadway musical Hair October 27 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Julia Murney, Adam Pascal, Tony winner Lillias White, and Annie Golden.

The all-star Hair concert, presented September 20, 2004, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, raised more than half a million dollars for the Actors Fund. Rudetsky conducted the onstage orchestra. Devanand Janki and Christopher Gattelli co-directed and co-choreographed the concert, which featured three onstage staircases and two above-the-stage screens with projected images.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.





