Stars in the House Reunites Baby's Liz Callaway, Beth Fowler, Catherine Cox, More January 27

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the musical 1983 musical Baby January 27.

Liz Callaway, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as Lizzie, guest hosts the evening, featuring co-stars Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, Catherine Cox, and Martin Vidnovic as well as Baby co-creators Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by Shire, and lyrics by Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood.



Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

