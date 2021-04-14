Stars in the House Reunites Cagney & Lacey's Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless, and Martin Kove April 14

By Andrew Gans
Apr 14, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 1981–1988 Emmy-winning TV series Cagney & Lacey April 14.

Guests include Tony and Emmy winner Tyne Daly, Emmy winner Sharon Gless, and Martin Kove, who played Victor Isbecki. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Tyne Daly and 1989 Gypsy Company Reunite

Tyne Daly and 1989 Gypsy Company Reunite

Tyne Daly, Jonathan Hadary and the company of the 1989 Broadway revival of Gypsy celebrated a 20-year reunion Aug. 29 in New York City.

26 PHOTOS
Lori Ann Mahl, Tyne Daly and Jonathan Hadary
Lori Ann Mahl, Tyne Daly and Jonathan Hadary courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Margaret Styne (wife of composer Jule Styne) and producer Fran Weissler
Margaret Styne (wife of composer Jule Styne) and producer Fran Weissler courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Teri Furr, Margaret Styne, Tyne Daly and Michele Pigliavento
Teri Furr, Margaret Styne, Tyne Daly and Michele Pigliavento courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Bruce Moore, Alec Timerman, Cory English, Robert Lambert and Craig Waletzko
Bruce Moore, Alec Timerman, Cory English, Robert Lambert and Craig Waletzko courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Anna McNeely and her husband, Steve Roland
Anna McNeely and her husband, Steve Roland courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Tyne Daly and producer Fran Weissler
Tyne Daly and producer Fran Weissler courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Publicist Shirley Herz and Teri Furr
Publicist Shirley Herz and Teri Furr courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Hollywood Blondes: Barbara Folts, Robin Robinson, Michele Pigliavento, Lori Ann Mahl, Teri Furr and Nancy Melius
Hollywood Blondes: Barbara Folts, Robin Robinson, Michele Pigliavento, Lori Ann Mahl, Teri Furr and Nancy Melius courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Management assistant Toni Stanton and choreographer Bonnie Walker
Management assistant Toni Stanton and choreographer Bonnie Walker courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
Tyne Daly and Jonathan Hadary
Tyne Daly and Jonathan Hadary courtesy of Teri Furr and Shirley Herz
