Stars in the House Reunites Carnegie Mellon Graduates Michael McElroy, Billy Porter, Jack Plotnick, More

Stars in the House Reunites Carnegie Mellon Graduates Michael McElroy, Billy Porter, Jack Plotnick, More
By Andrew Gans
Aug 18, 2020
 
The August 18 virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites several Carnegie Mellon University graduates August 18.

Guests include Broadway Inspirational Voices Founder Michael McElroy (2019 Tony Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre), Kinky Boots Tony winner and Pose Emmy winner Billy Porter, Disaster! director and librettist Jack Plotnick, Miss Saigon's Tami Tappan, and Grease's Ty Taylor.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

