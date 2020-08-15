Stars in the House Reunites Carrie Stars Betty Buckley, Linzi Hateley, Charlotte D'Amboise, More

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Reunites Carrie Stars Betty Buckley, Linzi Hateley, Charlotte D'Amboise, More
By Andrew Gans
Aug 15, 2020
 
The August 15 virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1988 Broadway musical Carrie, based on the horror film of the same name, August 15.

Guests include co-stars Tony winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Sunset Boulevard), Linzi Hateley (Chicago), Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise (A Chorus Line, Pippin), and Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland) and co-creators Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Look Back at the Original Production of Carrie

Look Back at the Original Production of Carrie

The infamous musical Carrie — based on the Stephen King novel — opened Broadway May 12, 1988.

