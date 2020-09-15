Stars in the House Reunites Cast of Broadway's Next to Normal September 15

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the original Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal September 15.

Guests include Tony winner Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit, and Louis Hobson. Watch above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Next to Normal, whose story of an American family in crisis is propelled by a contemporary rock score, opened on Broadway April 15, 2009, playing 733 performances through January 16, 2011. Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey penned the emotional work exploring a woman's struggle with bi-polar disorder. The two earned the 2009 Tony Award for Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

