Stars in the House Reunites Cast of Broadway's Next to Normal September 15

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Reunites Cast of Broadway's Next to Normal September 15
By Andrew Gans
Sep 15, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the original Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal September 15.

Guests include Tony winner Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit, and Louis Hobson. Watch above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Next to Normal, whose story of an American family in crisis is propelled by a contemporary rock score, opened on Broadway April 15, 2009, playing 733 performances through January 16, 2011. Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey penned the emotional work exploring a woman's struggle with bi-polar disorder. The two earned the 2009 Tony Award for Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Next to Normal Plays Broadway's Booth

Next to Normal Plays Broadway's Booth

Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer and Aaron Tveit star in the new musical Next to Normal, currently playing Broadway's Booth Theatre.

26 PHOTOS
J. Robert Spencer and Alice Ripley
J. Robert Spencer and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Adam Chanler-Berat
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Adam Chanler-Berat Joan Marcus
Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer
Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley
Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
J. Robert Spencer
J. Robert Spencer Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit and J. Robert Spencer
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit and J. Robert Spencer Joan Marcus
The company of <I>Next to Normal</I>
The company of Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer
Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer Joan Marcus
Adam Chanler-Berat and Jennifer Damiano
Adam Chanler-Berat and Jennifer Damiano Joan Marcus
The company of <I>Next to Normal</I>
The company of Next to Normal Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.