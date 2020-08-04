Stars in the House Reunites Cast of L.A. Law, Including Harry Hamlin, Jimmy Smits, Blair Underwood, Susan Dey, More

By Andrew Gans
Aug 04, 2020
 
The August 4 virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast of the Emmy-winning 1986–1994 TV series L.A. Law August 4.

Guests include Corbin Bernsen, Susan Dey, Jill Eikenberry, Michele Greene, Harry Hamlin, Alan Rachins, Jimmy Smits,, Michael Tucker, and Blair Underwood.

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

