Stars in the House Reunites Cast of the Original One Day at a Time, Including Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips, July 30

The virtual reunion, also including series co-creator Norman Lear, benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites original cast and creators of the 1975–1984 TV series One Day at a Time, which starred the late Bonnie Franklin, July 30.

Guests include co-creator Norman Lear, producer Patricia Fass Palmer, Romano sisters Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips, Michael Lembeck (who played Max Horvath), and Glenn Scarpelli (who played Alex Handris).

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated July 30, 2020)