Stars in the House Reunites Cast of TV's Scandal, Including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Norm Lewis, More, July 29

By Andrew Gans
Jul 29, 2020
 
The virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast of the Shonda Rimes series Scandal July 29 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Emmy-nominated star Kerry Washington, who played Olivia Pope, plus Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky, Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newburn, and Emmy winner Joe Morton, as well as Scandal Executive Producer-Director Tom Verica.

Kerry Washington in <i>Scandal</i>
Kerry Washington in Scandal ABC

Watch the reunion, benefiting The Actors Fund, above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with additional afternoon shows—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

A Day in the Life . . . with Kerry Washington

A Day in the Life . . . with Kerry Washington

Bronx-born Kerry Washington is making her Broadway debut in the world premiere of David Mamet's Race, directed by the playwright. She gave Playbill an exclusive look inside rehearsal in the final weeks leading up to her big debut.

26 PHOTOS
From the Camera of Kerry Washington...on assignment for Playbill!
From the Camera of Kerry Washington...on assignment for Playbill! Kerry Washington
"We're across from the Chelsea Market... Sometimes there are classical performances inside the market. It's a good start to the day."
"We're across from the Chelsea Market... Sometimes there are classical performances inside the market. It's a good start to the day." Kerry Washington
"We're rehearsing at the Atlantic Theatre Company..."
"We're rehearsing at the Atlantic Theatre Company..." Kerry Washington
"NYU has a partnership with them, so you hear the students doing warm-ups and going over their lines. It's nice to be sharing the space with kids who are in college and prepping for a life in the theatre."
"NYU has a partnership with them, so you hear the students doing warm-ups and going over their lines. It's nice to be sharing the space with kids who are in college and prepping for a life in the theatre." Kerry Washington
"I had to go to Washington, so I was gone for a little bit, and when I came back, they put up a Welcome Home sign for me!"
"I had to go to Washington, so I was gone for a little bit, and when I came back, they put up a Welcome Home sign for me!" Kerry Washington
"It's fun being the only girl…I'm hearing a lot of jokes that I normally wouldn't hear."
"It's fun being the only girl…I'm hearing a lot of jokes that I normally wouldn't hear." Kerry Washington
A candid of co-star David Alan Grier...
A candid of co-star David Alan Grier... Kerry Washington
...and Richard Thomas
...and Richard Thomas Kerry Washington
(the <I>Race</I> team takes a quick cat-nap before getting back to work)
(the Race team takes a quick cat-nap before getting back to work) Kerry Washington
The two "Davids" (Mamet and Alan Grier) during some downtime at rehearsal (reading Mamet's book "Writing in Restaurants")
The two "Davids" (Mamet and Alan Grier) during some downtime at rehearsal (reading Mamet's book "Writing in Restaurants") Kerry Washington
