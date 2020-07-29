Stars in the House Reunites Cast of TV's Scandal, Including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Norm Lewis, More, July 29

The virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast of the Shonda Rimes series Scandal July 29 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Emmy-nominated star Kerry Washington, who played Olivia Pope, plus Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky, Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newburn, and Emmy winner Joe Morton, as well as Scandal Executive Producer-Director Tom Verica.

Watch the reunion, benefiting The Actors Fund, above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with additional afternoon shows—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated July 29, 2020)