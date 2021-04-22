Stars in the House Reunites ER's George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Yvette Freeman, More April 22

The evening benefits Gloria Reuben's nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 1994–2009 TV series ER April 22.

Guests include George Clooney, who played Doug Ross, Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

The Earth Day reunion episode benefits Waterkeeper Alliance, the global nonprofit focused on clean water. Reuben is the president of the organization.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

