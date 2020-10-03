Stars in the House Reunites Frasier's Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, More October 3

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the Emmy-winning NBC series Frasier October 3 at 8 PM. The streaming series previously featured cast members April 1.

Guests include Tony winner Kelsey Grammer (La Cage aux Follies; The Color Purple producer), Peri Gilpin, Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Sweet Charity), Tony winner David Hyde Pierce (Curtains, Hello, Dolly!), Jane Leeves (Cabaret), and Dan Butler (Travesties).

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

