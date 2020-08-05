Stars in the House Reunites Freestyle Love Supreme Members August 5

By Andrew Gans
Aug 05, 2020
 
The virtual reunion will benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite members of the Off-Broadway and Broadway hit Freestyle Love Supreme August 5.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Guests will include Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Chris Sullivan, Arthur Lewis, and Tarik Davis. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Following a hit run downtown, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre in October 2019 for a limited run. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, the performance was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Veneziale and featured a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

READ: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Reveals the Origins of the Hip-Hop Improv Group That Started It All

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
