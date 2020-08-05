Stars in the House Reunites Freestyle Love Supreme Members August 5

The virtual reunion will benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite members of the Off-Broadway and Broadway hit Freestyle Love Supreme August 5.

Guests will include Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Chris Sullivan, Arthur Lewis, and Tarik Davis. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Following a hit run downtown, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre in October 2019 for a limited run. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, the performance was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Veneziale and featured a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

